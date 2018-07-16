Mixed reaction in Sandymount to incinerator expansion plan

Expansion plans for Dublin Poolbeg incinerator have met with mixed reaction in Sandymount.

Last week, operators of the Poolbeg incinerator announced they are seeking permission from An Bord Pleanála to burn an additional 90,000 tonnes of waste annually at the plant. The facility is licensed to burn 600,000 tonnes of waste each year. And the request follows a statement made in December by US waste firm Covanta, trading as Dublin Waste to Energy Limited, which stated the plant was operating at “full capacity”.

A man working in the area – who did not wish to be named – said he is anxious concerning potential implications the incinerator is having on his health and objects to burning additional waste at the plant. “I don’t think I’d like to be working around here for a long period of time with that thing going. You don’t know . . . what you’re breathing in,” he said.

Green Party Cllr for Pembroke South Dock Claire Byrne said plans to expand the incinerating capacity would be “incredibly short-sighted,” economically and environmentally.

“We need to move towards a more sustainable, circular economy, where we minimise the amount of waste being produced and reuse as much of it as we can,” she said.

Ms Byrne added the increase in capacity at the plant will cause great disruption to residents in the area.

“I get many complaints from residents of Ringsend, Irishtown and Sandymount of the notable increase in large waste vehicles in the area since the facility has been in operation. I have raised this a few times in council and an assessment is due to take place on Sandymount Strand this month.

“But we also need further monitoring as these vehicles are not sticking to the designated routes. We also need to extend air-quality monitoring in Poolbeg to include PM10 so we can measure the environmental impact of these extra vehicles. No further capacity should be considered without this.

“Valuable materials ending up in landfill or being burned is not the way to go. The Government would risk tying us into incineration for a generation. We can’t forget if the incinerator falls below a certain capacity the taxpayer picks up the tab.”

However, others living in the area are not opposed to the plant’s request for expansion. One woman who frequently visits Sandymount beach believes the problem is not the incinerator, but instead companies who produce too much packaging.

“What else are they going to do with it? I’m delighted that we are able to get rid of our waste, as long as it’s safe. The manufacturers have to take something on board here. I know they want to sell their products with fancy packaging, we don’t need it. We’re living in an age where we have to protect the environment as much as possible.” she said.

Another resident said although she had “great misgivings” about the incinerator, it has not made much of an impact on the area. “I thought it would have a greater impact than what it’s actually having. The trucks carrying waste go around the East Link, so there are no big disturbances. We’ll have to wait and see if burning more waste will have an impact.”

Environmental specialist Adam Faughnan said that although the increase in trucks is a justifiable concern, overall the plant is not having a negative impact. Mr Faughnan, who has carried out extensive research in environmental biology, said the plant is less threatening to the environment when compared to landfills.

“Anaerobic composition produces methane at higher levels. The thing with a plant is that you can treat gases coming off to decrease negative outputs and can also test it continually to know if anything changes,” he said. “You have to be pragmatic. Landfill does not work. It is not sustainable. Should the incinerator be where it is? Maybe not, but it’s doing a job that needs to be done.”