Israel-Iran latest: ‘Evacuate Tehran’, says Trump as he leaves G7 leaders’ summit early

Donald Trump has left the G7 leaders’ summit early due to the situation in the Middle East, the White House said, after the US president warned “everyone should evacuate Tehran”.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has been top of the agenda at the summit of wealthy democracies, taking place in Canada.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Mr Trump criticised Iran for refusing to agree to a nuclear deal with his administration.

“What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he wrote.

“I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

He later added: “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

A new round of nuclear talks scheduled for the weekend between the US and Iran were cancelled after Israel’s missile strikes.

Later on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on X that Mr Trump would be leaving the summit early, following a dinner with heads of state.

“Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, president Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” she said.

Iranian missiles penetrated Israeli air defences in the north and centre of the country as well as hitting a science institute near Tel Aviv. Video: Reuters

In a statement agreed at the summit, G7 leaders described Iran as “the principal source of regional instability and terror” as conflict rages in the Middle East, adding they “affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself”.

The statement, agreed before Mr Trump left the conference early on Monday evening, also includes a call for a “ceasefire in Gaza”.

The statement said: “We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

“In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to co-ordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.”

French president Emmanuel Macron has claimed Mr Trump is considering the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and said that an attempt to overthrow the Iranian regime would be a “strategic error”.

Mr Macron told reporters at the G7: “There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions ... We have to see now whether the sides will follow.”

Mr Macron described Mr Trump’s early exit from the summit as a positive development.

Iran said at least 224 people had been killed in the country since strikes began on Friday, while Israeli officials said 24 people had been killed and more than 500 injured.

The back-and-forth between Israel and Iran has raised concerns about all-out war between the rival nations.

The latest conflict kicked off on Friday, when Israel launched an attack on top Iranian military leaders and the country’s nuclear programme.

Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles at Israel. – Agencies