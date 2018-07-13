Water restrictions nationwide: The full list of areas affected
Details of Dublin restrictions to be announced later on Friday
Horses in the water on Rusheen beach during sunny weather in Co Galway. Photograph: Reuters
Water restrictions are in place in a number of areas across Ireland as the country is experiencing a drought after no significant rain for more than three weeks.
Details of night-time water restrictions in the greater Dublin area beginning next week will be announced by Irish Water on Friday.
Met Éireann’s yellow status drought advisory remains in place until midday on Friday.
Irish Water said the restrictions vary from area to area but the majority are night time restrictions from 10pm to 6/7am and have been in place for the last two weeks.
List of areas with water restrictions are currently in place:
Carlow
Clonegal, Fennagh, Ballon, Myshall
Clare
Ballymacraven
Cork
Kilbrin
Galway
Creggacareen, Inis Oirr, Inis Meain, Kilcarna, Letterfrack, Ballyconnelly, Cill Ronain
Kerry
Caherdaniel, Annascaul, Rathmore
Kilkenny
Bennettsbridge
Laois
The Swan, Newtown
Limerick
Hospital, Herbertstown, Knocklong, Oola
Longford
Smear
Offaly
Dunkerrin
Tipperary
Toomevara
Waterford
Old Parish, Lemybrien
Westmeath
Athlone
Wexford
Kildavin