Water restrictions nationwide: The full list of areas affected

Water restrictions are in place in a number of areas across Ireland as the country is experiencing a drought after no significant rain for more than three weeks.

Details of night-time water restrictions in the greater Dublin area beginning next week will be announced by Irish Water on Friday.

Met Éireann’s yellow status drought advisory remains in place until midday on Friday.

Irish Water said the restrictions vary from area to area but the majority are night time restrictions from 10pm to 6/7am and have been in place for the last two weeks.

List of areas with water restrictions are currently in place:

Carlow

Clonegal, Fennagh, Ballon, Myshall

Clare

Ballymacraven

Cork

Kilbrin

Galway

Creggacareen, Inis Oirr, Inis Meain, Kilcarna, Letterfrack, Ballyconnelly, Cill Ronain

Kerry

Caherdaniel, Annascaul, Rathmore

Kilkenny

Bennettsbridge

Laois

The Swan, Newtown

Limerick

Hospital, Herbertstown, Knocklong, Oola

Longford

Smear

Offaly

Dunkerrin

Tipperary

Toomevara

Waterford

Old Parish, Lemybrien

Westmeath

Athlone

Wexford

Kildavin