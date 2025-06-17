Russian attack on Kyiv overnight kills 14 and injures 44, Ukraine minister says

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko (R) and minister of internal affairs Ihor Klymenko (2nd-R) at a heavily damaged residential building following a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian overnight attack on Kyiv killed 14 people and injured 44 overnight, Ukraine’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

The attack damaged residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities, minister Ihor Klymenko said via the Telegram messaging app.

A US citizen died during an overnight air attack on Ukraine’s capital, the city’s mayor said early on Tuesday.

Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the American (62) was pronounced dead by doctors in the city.

Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region, overnight, Russia said on Tuesday.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday that two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow had been repelled.

Residents react as Ukrainian rescuers conduct search-and-rescue work following a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday’s attack was the latest in a series of Russian air assaults that have intensified in recent weeks. Russia now regularly launches hundreds of drones at night in an effort to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defences, before firing missiles that are more difficult to intercept.

The attack came as world leaders gathered at the Group of 7 summit in Canada, where the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was set to push for tougher sanctions on Russia and increased aid for his battered country.

Mr Zelenskiy had also been expected to meet Donald Trump on the sidelines of the meeting, but the American leader left the summit late Monday and returned to Washington.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Russia’s latest ttack during the summit sent signal of disrespect to the US and other partners who have called for an end to the war.

“Putin’s goal is very simple: make the G7 leaders appear weak. Only strong steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove him wrong,” Andrii Sybiha said on X.

Elsewhere, Russia’s top presidential security adviser, Sergei Shoigu, is expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after arriving in Pyongyang “on special instructions” from president Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Tuesday.

Mr Shoigu will hold talks with the North Korean “leadership on implementing agreements” reached during his visit earlier in June under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by the two leaders last year, Tass reported.

The visit by Mr Shoigu is the third in nearly three months as the two countries rapidly advanced diplomatic and security ties in the past two years, including North Korea’s military support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. – Reuters