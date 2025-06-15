Warm and dry weather set to return after weekend deluge in parts of country

Ireland is in for a significant period of warm, dry and settled weather following a very damp first half of June, according to Met Éireann.

Parts of Dublin and Wicklow got 31mm of rain on Saturday. At lunchtime on Saturday, Casement Aerodrome in southwest Dublin got 15mm in a single hour. Flash flooding in St Anne’s Park in north Dublin led to the evacuation of a car park.

That is set to change from Monday as an area of high pressure builds over the country, bringing drier weather and steadily rising temperatures.

There will be patches of light rain and drizzle in parts of Connacht and Ulster on Monday and Tuesday, but it will start to brighten up from Wednesday.

READ MORE

The scene at St Anne's Park, Clontarf today.



📽 ako147_ pic.twitter.com/OosEerBcxr — Boyne News (@BoyneNews) June 14, 2025

Temperatures are due to reach highs of 21 degrees on Monday, rising to 23 degrees by Friday.

Met Éireann’s long-term forecast suggests there will be above average temperatures next weekend. This is expected to continue into next week.

The forecaster says the “signal for high pressure remains with a continuation of the settled, drier-than-usual weather”. Temperatures are once again expected to trend higher than normal overall, it says on its website.

Initial signals for the start of July indicate a better-than-average chance of high pressure continuing, with temperatures above normal and rainfall lower than normal.

Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh told The Irish Times there will be rain on Monday and Tuesday, but it will be “fairly light”.

“As we head into Wednesday, high pressure begins to build and there is more in the way of sunshine. Thursday is going to be quite warm with a south-easterly wind bringing drier air up from Europe,” he said.

Mr Creagh said a few showers may “clip the west coast” next weekend, but it is looking drier and warmer than average and that trend is likely to continue into next week.