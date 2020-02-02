Ireland has had highest rise in cycling deaths in EU, says report

Ireland has recorded the highest annual increase in deaths of cyclists among all EU member states in the past decade.

A new report by a leading EU transport safety body has revealed deaths of cyclists have risen in Ireland by 8 per cent each year on average since 2010 – almost four times the rate of the next worst countries, the Netherlands and France, where rates rose by 2 per cent.

The increase in cyclist deaths in Ireland compares to a 5 per cent annual decrease in the deaths of motor vehicle drivers and passengers on Irish roads over the same period.

The report by the European Transport Safety Council, whose members include Ireland’s Road Safety Authority, has called for urgent action to tackle the deaths of cyclists and pedestrians on European roads.

A total of 83 cyclists were killed on Irish roads between 2010 and 2018 with a peak in 2017 of 14 deaths. Since a new reporting system was introduced six years ago, the number of cyclists seriously injured has risen from 104 in 2014 to 170 in both 2017 and 2018, the report found.

It said sustainable modes of transport such as walking and cycling must be made safernot only to cut deaths and injuries but also to help the environment. It recommended better urban planning, 30km/h speed limits and other traffic calming measures.