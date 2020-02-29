‘I found this little bird, is it a treecreeper? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on white pheasants, frogs, badgers, white-breasted dippers and great tits

Ethna Viney

A treecreeper found in Limerick

A treecreeper found in Limerick

 

I found this little bird; is it a treecreeper? Unfortunately it did not survive. – Anita Mahon, Limerick
Yes, it is.

My neighbour and I have separately spotted in our road what we believe to be a white pheasant. Is this unusual in the Galway region? – Alison Eadie, Moycullen, Co Galway
White pheasants are seen occasionally in different parts of the country. There have been reports from Galway in the past. It has been said that albino or leucistic pheasants are the result of inbreeding in flocks reared for shooting.

This frog hid under its hands when we came near
This frog hid under its hands when we came near

We met this frog near my neighbour’s Gortbrack organic farm outside Tralee. It hid itself under its hands when we came near. – Niamh Ní Dhúill, Trálí, Co Chiarraí

The Lyreen river was a bit high for a pair of handsome, white-breasted dippers I spotted. – Damien Maguite, Maynooth, Co Kildare
No doubt a breeding pair.

This single globule of frogspawn was suspended on a grass stalk in Portlaw Woods, Co Waterford
This single globule of frogspawn was suspended on a grass stalk in Portlaw Woods, Co Waterford

This single globule of frogspawn was suspended on a grass stalk in Portlaw Woods, Co Waterford. There was a dead frog nearby and many more frogs around the woods, as well as copious amounts of spawn, some in unpromising locations. – Aidan Finnegan, Waterford.

I regularly travel the road between Ballymena and Cushendall, Co Antrim. Recently I encountered three dead badgers in separate incidents. I’ve never seen even one before. Is there something about this time of year that causes them to be killed on the roads? – Brian Scott, Ballymena, Co Antrim
It’s the breeding season and they are out seeking mates.

A great tit makes itself comfortable inside a clothesline pole in Barna, Co Galway
A great tit makes itself comfortable inside a clothesline pole in Barna, Co Galway

This bird has been sleeping in our clothesline pole since the start of autumn. Sometimes it has a friend that stays in the opposite pole. Is it a great tit? – Anne Skelton, Barna, Co Galway
It is indeed.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.