Drinking water is safe but problems persist with THMs, lead and other contaminants, says EPA

Vartry water treatment plant in Roundwood, Co Wicklow: There is still a problem of persistent levels of toxic trihalomethanes in water supply, says EPA. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Almost 500,000 people in the State are served by ‘at-risk’ water supplies which need to be urgently addressed by Uisce Éireann, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said.

While public water is safe to drink for the vast majority of people, the agency’s drinking water report for 2024, published on Wednesday, shows there were 45 supplies serving 497,000 people on the at-risk list – down from 57 supplies (serving 561,000 people) in 2023.

The quality of Irish drinking water from public supplies remains very high, with more than 99.8 per cent of samples compliant with bacterial and chemical standards, but Uisce Éireann must ensure the supply network is more resilient, the EPA said.

It acknowledges progress but warns moves “to protect public health by removing lead from our supply networks and houses is still far too slow”.

The legal limit for lead in drinking water will halve in 2036 (from 10 micrograms per litre (ugl) to 5ug/l) – “so much greater focus is needed by Government Departments and Uisce Éireann to remove lead from the supply network and public buildings”.

It also highlights a problem of persistent levels of toxic trihalomethanes (THMs), which has been repeatedly highlighted by the EU. THM limits were exceeded in 31 supplies, compared to 41 in 2023, while pesticide limits were exceeded in 23 supplies – the same as 2023.

Complete upgrades of supplies on the at risk list are needed to address issues with THMs and the parasite cryptosporidium, which can make people ill, “without delay”, it says.

The report highlights storms in late 2024 and early 2025 resulted in significant disruption to supplies. Boil water notices were required due to the impacts of Storm Bert; Storm Darragh and Storm Eowyn in successive months. They caused power outages at treatment plants, resulting in water treatment processes being compromised, while extreme rainfall caused high turbidity – making water murky – with some plants unable to adequately treat water, the EPA notes.

The EPA acknowledges a reduction “long-term boil water notices” in 2024, down by a third to 33.

Uisce Éireann said the report confirms public drinking water supplies meet “exceptionally high standards”.

This reflected sustained investment and operational improvements across the country with more than €1.3 billion invested in 2024 by the utility in upgrading water and wastewater treatment plants and networks, “enhancing resilience and safety for communities”, it said.