Woman (80s) dies after five-vehicle motorway collision last Friday

The crash took place on the M1 northbound near Drogheda. Picture: file photograph

A woman in her 80s has died after a motorway collision involving five vehicles on the M1 near Drogheda, Co Louth, last Friday.

Gardaí and the emergency services responded to the incident on the northbound carriageway at Platin, just before the toll bridge, shortly after 11.10am.

Three people were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. One of those, the woman in her 80s, has since died. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem will take place.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them as investigations continue.

Road users who were in the area at the time, or those with camera or dash-cam footage of the incident, are asked to contact investigators.

Those with information are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station at 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.