Groups of quad bikers in Wicklow disobeying Covid-19 restrictions

Groups of quad bikers are flouting current Covid-19 restrictions by travelling to the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains and are posing a threat to the area’s fragile ecosystems, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltact has said.

The department said apart from the restrictions in place, the use of quad bikes and trials bikes within the Wicklow Mountains “is an illegal activity and extremely damaging” to the area.

It has asked the public to report such behaviour to the duty ranger of the Wicklow Mountains National Park and gardaí.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said groups and individuals have been observed using quads and trials bikes in the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains despite current restrictions.

“They are travelling on fragile mountain habits, forest roads/tracks and on the public road,” the department said.

“There is evidence that some have travelled some distance to get there. Many of these vehicles are travelling at speed, causing a safety concern to landowners, other road users and people taking exercise within their 2km radius from home.”

The department said the use of the vehicles causes loss of vegetation and erosion “which leads to gullying, scarring of the landscape and eventual landslides”.

“The unregulated use of these vehicles is also a concern for wildlife and livestock, interfering with breeding ground nesting birds, and disturbing groups of animals and interfering with their natural behaviour,” it said.

Anyone who witnesses such behaviour is asked to contact the duty ranger of Wickow Mountains National Park at 087 980 3899 and the gardaí.

“Reports will be followed up on and perpetrators prosecuted where possible. Given the current national crisis, we would hope that the precious resources of the State are not required to deal with such avoidable behaviour,” the department added.