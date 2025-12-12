“Over there is Carrigaline business park,” says Fergal Harte pointing out the window from a suite on the top floor of the five-star Fota Island Resort in Cork.

The industrial area is home to multinational companies such as Stryker, Gilead Sciences and GE Healthcare, among others. “They’re very important for the local community in terms of employment and activity,” he says, including for the resort he manages.

Harte is group hotel general manager for the Fota Collection, which comprises Fota and the four-star Kingsley hotel in Cork city.

“The uncertainty around tariffs earlier this year was a challenge because the multinationals and pharma would be a big part of our business,” he says, adding that corporate makes up about half of its revenue at the Kingsley and about a third in Fota.

While corporate performed well in the first half of the year, there has been a slowdown since Donald Trump’s tariffs took effect, with the postponement or cancelling of business groups and conferences, particularly in the pharma and food sectors.

On a brighter note, he says enquiries are coming through for 2026.

“There was definitely a softening [in corporate business] in quarter three and the next few months look soft from the pharma sector,” he says.

Fota was also affected over the October holiday school break by the closure of the neighbouring Fota Wildlife Park, due to avian flu.

“We lost a lot of business off our books initially when it closed and then as it got closer to the week of the midterm break business picked up.

“It wasn’t a disaster for us but it was noticeable how close the brand is connected to the wildlife park. That had an impact on us.”

All that said, Harte says it has been a “pretty good year” for Fota. “We came into the year with a lot of concerns but we had a good start to the year and it has continued. Occupancy is relatively flat but the rate in both hotels has increased.”

Harte says occupancy levels at Fota would be around the mid-70 per cent mark, and 82 per cent at the Kingsley. On the day we met in November, rates on average at the Kingsley were about €225 per night for bed and breakfast for two people, while at Fota it was closer to €300.

Harte describes them as “good rates” but highlights headwinds ahead.

“There are some headwinds across the winter months and the cost of doing business is a real challenge, particularly on the food and beverage front.

“We’re having debates about what to include on food menus because of the cost of beef, it’s whether or not to include the filet steak at a big price.”

Fota serves up a 6oz filet steak at the moment for €42-€44, which Harte accepts is a “punchy” price.

Customers are a “bit more price sensitive” in the Kingsley, he says.

Is he considering taking beef off the menu, which would be considered sacrilege in a county such as Cork with its rich farming heritage?

“That’s the debate we’re having in the Kingsley at the moment. I’d prefer to keep it on and give people the choice but you are opening yourself up to people questioning your pricing,” he says

But “the plan” is for it to stay on the menu in Fota.

An increase in the minimum wage, the introduction of auto enrolment and other measures have put pressure on payroll costs.

In addition, a shortage of accommodation in the local area means that 40 staff are living on site at Fota in about a dozen lodges, units that would previously have been available to let by guests.

“We’re looking at building a staff unit on site. A lot of places have gone down that road. The alternative is to look at accommodation to buy or rent in the local area but obviously there aren’t a huge amount of options out there,” he says.

The issue is under debate internally. “If we spend a lot of money on accommodation on site, will we need it in the future? It’s hard to predict.”

For the current financial year, Harte is targeting group revenues of €38.5 million, up from €37 million last year, while operating profit is projected to hit €5.8 million, up from €5.2 million last year.

And the “hope” is the group will return to a bottom line profit this year after making a “small loss” last year.

Fota accounts for about €24 million of group revenues, he says.

Just more than 600 staff are employed across the two hotels. The Kingsley has 132 bedrooms while Fota has 131, including six suites. There are also 120 family lodges on site at Fota, of which the hotel manages 70.

Sitting on 780 acres, Fota also includes a spa, woodland paths, 27 holes of golf, a clubhouse and playing pitches and changing areas that were used last summer by the likes of Celtic football club, Wycombe Wanderers and the Liverpool women’s team.

Cork City football club and the county’s GAA teams also use the facilities regularly.

“We’re talking to a [German] Bundesliga club about next year and the FAI have been looking at us for the European Championships that they’ll be co-hosting in 2028,” he says. “The games are in Dublin but they’ll use us as a base, including for those teams playing in the UK,” he says, adding that the pitches are “superb”.

“They are like a bowling ring. It creates a great buzz around the place when teams are here.”

Fota has also hosted the Irish Open men’s golf tournament on three occasions, most recently in 2014.

And he’s hoping to get a “spin-off” from Adare Manor hosting the 2027 Ryder Cup event, even though its 110km away by road. “American visitors are happy to travel and they wouldn’t see the two hours from here to Adare as a major challenge at all. We’ve a lot of rooms already held off for it.”

Has he nudged up its prices for the Ryder Cup? “The market will dictate that,” he says coyly.

The reduced 9 per cent VAT rate for food services, which is due to take effect in the middle of next year is “great news” and will mean that prices won’t go up rather than coming down.

“Also it will hopefully allow us to provide more variety on our menu and more creativity.”

Harte has been with Fota since 2008, when it was under the Sheraton brand, having been opened by developer John Fleming two years earlier. He joined in August that year in a senior sales role with the bottom falling out of the market in September due to the global banking crash.

“Everything just changed immediately,” he says, noting that the Sheraton contract ended early the following year, a little more than two years into a 25-year agreement.

Redundancies followed, business contracted and the property ended up in Nama. Harte survived the cull and the property was bought by a Chinese family in 2013.

They also bought the four-star Kingsley hotel in Cork City, which had been closed for four years due to flooding.

“That was my opportunity ... I pushed to get a role there [at the Kingsley] as the GM,” he says, noting that his role at Fota had switched from sales and events to operations in the hotel and clubhouse.

The Kingsley reopened in July 2014 and Harte now runs both businesses for its current Chinese owner, Haili Yang, who lives on site in Fota.

Harte grew up near Trim in Co Meath and his introduction to the world of hospitality was as a 15-year-old in the Station House Hotel, working in the restaurant.

“The chef sent me out for a long stand to the maintenance guy. It was a tough environment but it didn’t put me off. They eventually let me out of the kitchen and put me on the floor and I enjoyed dealing with customers as a waiter. And that’s how I got the bug.”

He later did hotel management through the then State training body Cert in Amiens Street in Dublin. “That was brilliant. It was three or four months in college and the rest of the time you were on the job, I was in the Sligo Park Hotel.

“It was long shifts, working breakfast, lunch and dinner and you might get an hour off in between. We lived on site and I still have great memories. It was such a good place to learn. It whetted my appetite for the industry.”

He moved to London in late 1995, to work at the Cumberland Hotel, which was then the biggest hotel in the city with 900-1,000 rooms.

“It was right at Marble Arch, on the corner of Oxford Street and Park Lane and we lived on site. There were about 400 people living there and we had single rooms. That was just brilliant and there were so many Irish people over there.

“We were working really hard in the hotel and then over playing five-a-side football in Hyde Park, and going out at night to local bars.”

He moved into events at the Cumberland, becoming the Christmas co-ordinator with them. To “try something different” he moved to a design company in London that had a lot of major corporate clients.

He managed the catering side of their events, rubbing shoulders with the Spice Girls, Prince Andrew, Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

What were the Spice Girls like? “Very nice actually, I brought them up from the atrium level to the meeting room upstairs. I was probably afraid of my life to say anything to them. They were massive stars at the time and were there for a launch of a new album.”

In 2002, he returned to Ireland with his English wife and got a job in Westport at the family-owned Knockranny House Hotel.

“They took me under their wing, we had two kids born in Castlebar, bought a house and did the whole thing. I was the sales manager and doing a lot of travelling back and forth to the United States and Dublin.”

He spent six years there before moving to Cork when an opportunity arose for a role at Fota. His parents and two brothers were also living in Cork so the move “made sense” from a number of perspectives.

Unlike many of his counterparts in the industry, Harte will get a break over Christmas, with the hotel shutting on December 23rd and not reopening until the 27th.

“It’s nice for staff to have a break for a few days. This is a 24-hour business and it’s always rolling.”

Looking to the future, a major investment plan is under discussion.

This would involve a €15 million to €20 million investment over the next few years to maintain and improve the product. “In hotels, the investment never stops,” he says.

His vision for Fota is clear. “Fota would lend itself to health and wellness tourism, the woodland cabins and walks, the outdoor spa facilities, the promenade around the edge. If we can move in that direction, we’d look to do it in stages over a number of years. It would set us up nicely for the future.”

CV

Name: Fergal Harte

Job: Group hotel general manager of the Fota Collection

Age: 52

Family: Three children

Hobbies: He’s done a number of marathons (Dingle last year was his most recent one) and trail running in the Alps. “I’ve also just gone back to playing tennis.”

Something we might expect: He loves to visit nice hotels and restaurants. “It can be difficult to relax because I’m always watching what other hotels are doing.”

Something that might surprise: He organised an event in London for the launch of a Spice Girls album.

Best hotel he has stayed in Ireland? “Love the Europe Hotel in Killarney, and the sister hotel, the Dunloe. Loved Galgorm in Ballymena, have stayed there twice now and like the experience of the spa and the woodland cabins. And the Merrion Hotel in Dublin is a lovely experience. Would like to stay in Adare Manor but haven’t had the chance yet.”

Best hotel abroad? “I stayed in a hotel called the Grand Resort in Bad Ragaz in Switzerland in August. It was fabulous. It was partly the location, a ski resort in the winter and hiking the rest of the time, with Michelin-star restaurants on site. Wildly expensive but completely loved it, really enjoyable.”