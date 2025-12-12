Early Edition podcast: Daniel Aruebose inquiry latest, a polarising Texas congresswoman and where is Dee Forbes?

A homicide investigation has been opened into the death of toddler Daniel Aruebose, whose remains were found on open ground in Donabate, north Dublin, last September. Our crime and security editor Conor Lally says today would have been the boy’s eighth birthday.

The RTE payments scandal gripped the nation in 2023, and RTE’s director general at the time, Dee Forbes, ended up leaving her role in the wake of the controversy. Due to poor health she hasn’t spoken publicly since, but in her column today Justine McCarthy argues her legacy and influence over RTE remains; and the Irish public deserves an explanation.

A trad session in Naas, Co Kildare was part of the red carpet treatment for a visiting European Commissioner, during a tense week of negotiations for Ireland. Jack Power is writing about the horse trading going on behind the scenes of the nitrates derogation talks and asks what might Ireland have had to do to secure the exemption for another three years.

Our Washington correspondent Keith Duggan is writing about a polarising Democratic congresswoman in Texas called Jasmine Crockett, who has a unique ability to get under the skin of US president Donald Trump.