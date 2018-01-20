Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

Pine marten in Donegal, long-tailed tits in Carlow and a bracket fungus in Howth

Kevin Sweeney, Ethna Viney

 

This badger is a new daily visitor to my bird table.

Thomas Wilmot, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

This pine marten was captured in an electricity substation in Trillick, Co Donegal. It was released later.

Liam Smith, Buncrana, Co Donegal

If people complain about the weather in the west of Ireland, it could be worse. Many parts of Spain have less than two months’ supply of water left due to mismanagement and the changing climate. The wheat crop failed in Spain this year. The wet west of Ireland is a treasure.

Conor Farrell, Valladolid, Spain 

I was walking on the cliff path at Howth and noticed this fungus growing on charred gorse.

Frank Smyth, Sutton, Dublin13

It is a bracket fungus and looks like trembling merulius, which grows on rotting wood.

Seven long-tailed tits arrived on December 30th. Are they early? Also a pair of blackcaps – the first female I have seen in 20 years.

Eugene O Connor, Paupish, Co Carlow

The long-tailed tits are here all year around, but they move about a lot and seem to have certain places they choose at certain times of the year. A small number of blackcaps winter here in the east, so perhaps yours had been here and moved in early.

I took a photo of a pair of snow buntings from the East Pier at Howth on January 7th. There was also a purple sandpiper feeding there.

Francy Devine, Howth, Co Dublin

Kevin Toolan, Carrig-on-Shannon, sent a website with advice on what should be fed to swans, geese and ducks on ponds: beautyofbirds.com/swandiet.html

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.