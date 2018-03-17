Beast from the East 2: Heavy snow falls across Ireland

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are warned to take extra care during Met Éireann’s orange weather alert for snow and ice for much of the east coast.

The alert for for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford warns of scattered heavy snow showers continue Sunday morning, which will lead to “accumulations in places and some drifting”.

The warning came into effect at 3am on Sunday and is in place until midday. An orange level alert warns the public to prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.

The forecaster also has a yellow alert in place for the whole weekend warning of very cold conditions with wind chill and icy patches. “Snow showers also but some areas staying dry, especially the northwest,” it added.

“Snow showers will continue to move westwards across the country but much of the Northwest staying dry with good sunshine. The showers will be heavy and thundery in parts of the East,”the forecaster said on Sunday morning.

The latest cold snap has been nicknamed the ‘Son of the Beast’ after the ‘Beast from the East’ brought Ireland to a standstill earlier this month with heavy snow and freezing temperatures. That snow storm was so severe that lying snow is still visible in parts of the country today.

Organisers of St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin have advised that due to adverse weather conditions the Festival Big Day Out event scheduled to run from 12pm-6pm on Sunday in Merrion Square and the 5K Road Race will not take place. People are advised to check the Festival website and social media for updates on other Festival events scheduled to take place today.

People are advised to check the Festival website and social media for updates on other Festival events scheduled to take place today.

The Garda warned people to drive carefully as “many roads are slippery and with the low temperatures there may be black ice in places”. However, it added the weather warning is not as extreme as the previous one earlier this month.

Iarnród Éireann is operating fully but experiencing long delays, with Dart lines running 40 minutes late and with all other routes running up to 30 minutes behind schedule. Dublin Bus is operating but several routes have been curtailed or rerouted due to the weather. Bus Éireann is running a normal Sunday service.

Burgh Quay on Sunday March 18th, 2018. Photograph: Paddy Logue

The Road Safety Authority advised all road users to take extra care.

It issued the following advice for motorists:

· Remove all snow from your vehicle before starting you journey. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, thereby causing sudden and severe restriction to your vision. It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or a reflex action by another driver.

· Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

· In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

· In heavy snowfall, visibility will be reduced greatly. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (target fixing). This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely. In heavy snow, use your fog lights, turn off your radio and open your window a fraction, so you can hear other traffic, especially at junctions.

· Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards).

· Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

· Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow and ice but also from the high winds.

Pedestrians are advised to:

· Be seen. Wear bright clothing but ideally wear a high visibility jacket, reflective armband or reflective belt.

· Wear appropriate footwear. Walk on the footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

· Do not underestimate the danger of ice. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the door step, on the path or while getting out of the car. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow or ice, always use extreme caution.

· Ice can easily hide under a light dusting of snow. Just because you don’t see the ice doesn’t mean it’s not there waiting for your unsuspecting footfalls.

· Be aware of overhead hazards! Falling icicles and chunks of snow pose a serious risk. Be aware of what’s happening above you, and stay clear from the edges of buildings.

A Dublin Bike covered in snow on Sunday March 18th, 2018. Photograph: Paddy Logue

Cyclists and Motorcyclists are advised:

· Motorcyclists / cyclists should not compromise their safety by their ‘need’ to travel in icy/snow conditions. Cancel your journey or take alternative transport.

· Visibility is reduced in snowy conditions so cyclists should wear a Sam Browne Bandoleer belt or high visibility vest and ensure the lights on your bike are working correctly.

· Motorcyclists should avoid wearing a dark visor in any bad light conditions.

· Remember other road users may not ‘expect’ you and could therefore comprise your safety