Are leucistic birds ostracised from the flock? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on a funny fungus, poisonous mushrooms and house butterflies

Ethna Viney

Leucistic sparrow

Leucistic sparrow

 

We have lots of sparrows coming to our bird table, and recently my husband spotted one with a white head. Will this bird be ostracised or be able to breed like the others? – Ann Mangan, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Sometimes a leucistic bird is driven away, but yours seems to be part of the flock. It will be able to mate, and the genetic mutation may be passed on to progeny.

Leucistic chaffinch
Leucistic chaffinch

I saw this most beautiful little leucistic chaffinch in my garden that was fascinating to watch. How common are they? – Lelia McHale, Knockmore, Co Mayo
Leucistic chaffinch are not common but are indeed beautiful. Leucism is a genetic mutation that prevents melanin (which gives colour) from being deposited normally on feathers, but it is present in other parts of the body.

Great white egret
Great white egret

This beautiful winter visitor, a great egret, is wintering in Baltimore. It seems happy with a flotilla of ducks and a watchful heron. – Richard Marten, Baltimore, Co Cork
The great white egret is regular visitor to the south coast in late spring and summer, but occasionally it now overwinters here.

Red cage fungus
Red cage fungus

This fungus appears sometimes in the garden. In the soil it has thin, white roots that stick to wood. What is it and is it poisonous? – Richard Knatchbull, Bray, Co Wicklow
It’s red cage fungus, related to the stinkhorn family. I would not recommend eating it.

Fly agaric, Amanita muscaria
Fly agaric, Amanita muscaria

We found these growing on the verge opposite our house. They are proper, picture-book toadstools. – Ed Armitage, Douglas, Co Cork
Fly agaric, Amanita muscaria, is a well-known poisonous mushroom. It is associated usually with birch, spruce and oak trees.

Sometimes on bright mornings, butterflies come alive and fly around my house. Should I leave them in the house or put them out? Will they survive outside in the winter? – Sheelagh Coyle, Mountmellick, Co Laois
Don’t put them out unless you put them in a shelter such as a shed.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.