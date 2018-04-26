State must abolish 9% VAT rate to protect integrity of journalism, says Newsbrands

The Government needs to abolish the 9 per cent VAT rate on print newspaper sales to protect the industry’s sales from further decline and to protect the State’s freedom of press, journalism students have heard.

Speaking at the annual Newsbrands Press Pass student journalism awards, Newsbrands Ireland chairman Vincent Crowley underlined the importance of protecting journalism through a legislative framework that empowers journalists “to inform the public and to hold accountable all those in positions of power”.

“To assist in this endeavour, we continue to wait impatiently for much-needed reform of our libel/defamation laws,” said Mr Crowley. “In the face of declining print circulations, the current 9 per cent VAT rate on newspapers represents a heavy tax on reading; on literacy; on information itself. We call on the Government again to reduce the VAT rate on newspapers to zero as a number of other countries have done.”

Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton agreed at the freedom of press was “absolutely crucial to any democratic society”. “The Irish media has a long and distinguished history and it is vital that in the uncertain times ahead it has a long and strong future.”

Mr Bruton noted that politicians should never forget the important role journalists play in society. “We sadly see in some states, even within our own [European] Union, people putting that independent journalism under pressure. That’s something we should resist and stand up for.”

Speaking to room of aspiring journalists, the Minister described their writing and investigative work as “absolutely crucial” in an “exploding world of technology where the way in which information gets to people is dramatically changing”.

‘Discerning’

“It’s really important that we cultivate the capacity to be discerning and reflective and that is something that journalism teachers.”

More than 10,000 transition year students took part in annual Newsbrands Ireland Press Pass competition which awards participants for their original journalism as part of the Newspapers-in-Education programme. Sixteen of these participants attended an awards ceremony in the Dublin Twitter headquarters on Thursday where they were recognised for their critical thinking and literacy skills.

Síomha Ní hAinféin from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in An Daingean, Co Kerry, was named the overall winner and awarded for her writing which demonstrated the “power of description” and “the skills that allow the reader to put on your shoes, borrow your eyes and ears, share your experience, your emotions and your reactions”.

Emoticons

Prof John Horgan, the chairman of the judging panel, praised Ms Ní hAinféin for her work in “harnessing the power of imagination” with her words. “That is what the power of language can do. That is why writing will always be important, especially in an era in which emoticons sometimes look as if they are taking over the world.”

Scarlett Rodrigues from Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill in Galway, was awarded first place in the features category; Alisha Shanagher from Our Lady’s School in Terenure came first in the opinion section, James Ó Dubhainn from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne came first in news; Rory Cassidy from Bridgetown College in Wexford came first in sport and Veronica Hanrahan from Coláiste Mhuire in Ennis came first in photojournalism.