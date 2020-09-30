Leaving Cert: 6,500 students awarded lower grade due to code errors

Some 6,500 Leaving Certificate students received a grade lower than they should have, and will have that mark rectified, Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed.

However the number of students affected by two errors found in the code used to calculate Leaving Cert grades will not be confirmed for a number of days, Ms Foley said.

The impacted students will have their grades increased and no student will have a grade reduced.

Corrections for most students relate to one subject with a smaller number getting an upgrade in more than one subject.

She said the Government will work with higher education institutions to ensure students affected by the grades controversy will not miss out on college places.

The Department of Education found two errors in the calculated grades process.

It said the errors were being rectified and independent checks were under way.

The department will contact students who will be receiving the improved grades as soon as all the checks are completed.

Initial investigations in the Department of Education found it will only have made a difference for a minority of students in whether they received their first CAO choice or not.

It is understood that the CAO has agreed to deal with the new grades as if they were successful appeals, and an attempt will be made to give offers in the next CAO round to those students for whom it would have made a difference.

“When the revised grades are issued the CAO and the Higher Education Institutions will establish which students receiving corrected results would have been eligible for a higher preference offer in previous rounds of the CAO process,” the department said in a statement.

The Minister for Education apologised for the errors. “I want to say how sorry I am that this has happened.

“My immediate priority is to fix the errors and their consequences so that students get their correct grades.

“That is happening right now and the next steps will follow quickly.

“On my instruction, the Department of Education and Skills has commissioned independent international experts to examine aspects of the calculated grades system to provide further reassurances to me and to students.

“I will provide full detail on the errors, how they are being addressed and the grade upgrades as soon as I can.”

It is believed that the error first came to light some days ago and was being investigated, before it was raised by the Labour Party leader Alan Kelly in the Dáil today.

What are the errors?

According to the department, two errors have been discovered in the same part of the coding used to implement the standardisation process.

The first error was in a single line of code programmed by the department’s external contractor Polymetrika International Inc.

The error affected the way in which candidates’ Junior Cycle results were included in the standardisation process.

It was intended that the students’ aggregate class-level Junior Cycle results in Irish, English and Maths would be included in the data used by the national standardisation process, together with their best two other subjects. The error had the effect that the students’ results in Irish, English and Maths were put together with their weakest two other subjects in the standardisation process.

The effect of this error has been that, in some subjects, some candidates received grades that were lower than they should have been and some received grades that were higher.

Polymetrika discovered the error and informed the department. They have since corrected the piece of code.

The Department of Education and Skills found the second error while performing checks related to rectifying the first error. This error was contained in the same section of the code programmed by the department’s external contractor Polymetrika.

The second error, which also related to the way in which candidates’ Junior Cycle results were included in the national standardisation process, was that the results of the Junior Cycle subject Civic, Social and Political Education (CSPE) were included in the data being used by the model.

The Department of Education and Skills’ checks found that the subject’s results had been included in error.

It was incorrect as, according to the design of the calculated grades process, this subject should not have been included in the data used by the model.

Integrity of system

Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier told the Dáil that the Department of Education has found two errors in the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system.

“It will result in upgrades for quite a number of students,” he said.

Mr Martin stressed that there would be a full independent external evaluation of the process, which he said was a technical issue linked to coding.

One Government source said the errors may have led to some students being wrongly downgraded by up to 10 percentage points.

University sources said this will be very difficult in the case of high-demand courses such as dentistry and medicine, for which all places have been allocated. The third-level sector and the CAO were being briefed on the issue on Wednesday afternoon.

The disclosure that errors may have affected the result of thousands of Leaving Cert candidates has rocked confidence in the integrity of the calculated grades process.

Many students have complained that they were unfairly downgraded, especially students in schools with a strong track record of achievement.

The Taoiseach made the comments in response to Mr Kelly who said the Department of Education has “gone to ground” over students who were appealing their calculated grades results.

Mr Martin said the priority was to inform students first who might have grades changed as a result of the error.

Labour education spokesman Aodhan Ó Riordain said it was extraordinary that party spokespeople had not been given any briefings on this issue.

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire asked how students who had been downgraded would be upgraded.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said that for the Government to let this happen “is absolutely disgraceful”.

Speaking later during Taoiseach’s questions, Mr Martin said: “My understanding is that the department would have been alerted to this by the company Polymetrica who discovered the error in the code initially”.

Mr Martin said Polymetrica was appointed to provide outside expertise when the decision was made to go the route of calculated grading because the department did not have coding expertise.

“All students registered with the calculated grades student portal will receive communication from the department,” he said.

“The department have since been correcting the piece of code. It is now operating as intended” and they were satisfied there were no further errors.

A separate company from the United States, Education and Testing Services – a non-profit organisation which specialises in educational measurement – has been brought in to go through the entire system.

Mr Kelly described it as an “absolute cock-up” and said that if it had been any other Government it would have been brought down. He said that had he not raised the issue, they would not have been dealing with it.

Mr Kelly said there were students doing courses and wondering if they would still be in them next week.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who asked when the Taoiseach first heard about the errors, said he needed to give absolute assurances that there were no further errors.

The President of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Ann Piggot told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that teachers had engaged with the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system “as a last resort”.

Members of the ASTI would have preferred if the Leaving Cert exam had gone ahead as it was “always very fair” and they had confidence in that system. It had been a long and difficult process to organise this year’s Leaving Cert.

Ms Piggott also expressed surprise that there had been errors in the calculated grades system.