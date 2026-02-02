Andrew Coscoran just shy of Irish record in finishing fifth in Wanamaker Mile

Andrew Coscoran was just shy of his Irish record when finishing fifth in the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York on Sunday night.

Coscoran clocked 3:49.54, having run 3:49.26 here last year, the victory going to Australian Cam Myers in 3:47.57, another superb run by the 19-year-old.

The pace was fast from the gun, Coscoran taking up the running from just after halfway, before Myers took control over the last 200m. Coscoran’s 1,500m split of 3:33.55 was also inside the automatic qualifying standard for the World Indoor Championships, which will take place in Torun in Poland on March 20th-22nd.

Cian McPhillips was a late withdrawal from the 800m due to a dental issue which required medical attention, although he hopes to be back racing next weekend.

On another busy weekend on the US indoor circuit, Elizabeth Ndudi scored an indoor long jump double when breaking the Irish record and also putting herself in contention for the World Indoor Championships.

The 20-year-old Ndudi, competing for the University of Illinois, leapt out to 6.63m at the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas, improving the previous indoor record, which had stood to Kelly Proper since 2010, by 1cm.

Ndudi’s 6.63m was also inside the B Standard for Torun, and likely to see her selected if she can retain a spot in the qualifying quota. It means she now holds both the Irish indoor and outdoor records, previously jumping 6.68m outdoors in 2024. She is continuing to build on her potential after a breakthrough performance in 2023, when the Dundrum South Dublin athlete won the European Under-20 long jump gold medal.

Bori Akinola also secured the automatic qualifying time for Torun over 60m, clocking 6.59 to win the Glasgow Indoor meeting, just off Israel Olatunde’s 6.57 national record. Ciara Neville also ran a best of 7.28 to finish third in the women’s race.

In the US, Nick Griggs was the best of the Irish over 5,000m at the Boston Terrier Classic, finishing fourth in 13:19.90, improving his own Irish under-23 record and moving to third on the Irish all-time indoor list.

In the same race, Brian Fay was sixth (13:21.68), James Gormley seventh (13:26.24), and Callum Morgan ninth (13:31.47). Darragh McElhinney won the 3,000m in 7:38.96, where Griggs and Andrew Coscoran have already the automatic standard for Torun, with James Dunne also running 3:55.28 in the mile.

Stealing all the headlines in that race was 16-year-old Sam Ruthe from New Zealand, who ran 3:48.88 to obliterate the under-18 world record. Ruthe’s time also broke John Walker’s outright New Zealand mile record of 3:49.08 from 1982, and he becomes the youngest man (by more than a full year) to break 3:50.