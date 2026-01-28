Minister brushes off suggestion Galway schools prioritised in €1.6bn investment

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton said several counties had benefited from investment. File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A Government TD has claimed that schools in Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton’s home county were given “priority” in a €1.6 billion investment package.

On Wednesday, the Government announced a list of 105 school construction projects that will go to tender or construction this year and in 2027. Schools across the country have been waiting for permission to go to tender on projects, with many waiting years for sign-off.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne said that there was one school in Co Wexford and three in Co Wicklow included in the list, “but 10 in the minister’s home county of Galway”.

“I’m looking at schools like Bunclody Community College who’ve been waiting years and they’re not being included in the list,“ he told The Irish Times. ”I don’t know what the criteria is that’s being used, but if you’re from the Minister’s home county, that seems to be getting priority."

The €1.6 billion investment figure represents the first tranche of an overall €7.55 billion education package under the National Development Plan (NDP).

Mr Byrne said the reasons for some schools being selected ahead of others was not clear. He added: “I get every school can’t go ahead at the same time, but the criteria is not clear . . . My argument is that decisions should be on the basis of need. I do find this rather bizarre. Why are 10 per cent of the schools in Co Galway?”

Ms Naughton’s spokeswoman has been contacted for comment in response to Mr Byrne’s remarks.

Ms Naughton, a Fine Gael TD, announced the NDP investment plans at Powerstown Educate Together National School in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

At the announcement, she was asked about 10 of the 105 projects being located in Co Galway.

“There are a number of counties where there is a large number of schools listed,” she replied.

“For example, in Kildare, which would be a large commuter area. The population is increasing there.

“There is ongoing demand in these areas in relation to the demographics and these are decisions that we have to make around projects that maybe have got planning permission, have had a lot of engagement with the Department [of Education] and are really under pressure in those specific areas.

“This work is ongoing,” she said, adding that “it’s a rolling document right out to 2030”.

Ms Naughton said her department will be carrying out work on the condition of all schools across the country and “looking at existing capacity and looking at how the demographics may change out to 2030″.

“So some others will be added to that list in time as well.”

She said there were specific educational demands in particular areas. “I’m acutely aware of demands – we all are – right across the country, whether it’s special education or just school places in particular and it’s important we are planning now for that.”

She said of the NDP investment plan: “This is a significant investment by Government into our education system ensuring that children right across the country have access to state of the art facilities.”