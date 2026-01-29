Just 10 extra minutes in Leaving Cert not enough for dyslexic students, say advocates

Dyslexia Ireland has said the 'paltry amount' of extra time 'will not have a significant impact in terms of reducing the time deficit that dyslexic learners experience'. Photograph: iStock

Dyslexia Ireland has said it is “very disappointed” that just 10 minutes of extra time will be granted for students with additional needs in this year’s Junior and Leaving Certificate written examinations.

About 30,000 students will be given extra time in the exams as part of an interim scheme for those with a visual or physical impairment or conditions such as dyslexia and dyspraxia.

The measure has been introduced as part of an ongoing review by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) of its “reasonable accommodations” scheme, which allows for direct intervention accommodations for students who qualify.

Dyslexia Ireland said while it welcomed the additional time, it was “long overdue” and on the foot of “massive public and political support and tireless advocacy” over recent years from parents, guardians and young people with dyslexia.

“Dyslexia Ireland is, however, very disappointed that only 10 minutes of extra time per exam is being provided in the June 2026 exams,” it said.

“This equates to only 5 to 7 per cent extra time for Leaving Certificate examinations, depending on the length of different exams.

“This is a paltry amount when compared to the minimum of 25 per cent extra time that is provided in other jurisdictions, such as England. As such, it is unlikely to have any significant impact in terms of reducing the time deficit that dyslexic learners experience.”

The organisation said it will continue to advocate, as part of the wider review being undertaken by the commission, to have the amount of extra time increased for future years and also to have it introduced as a stand-alone accommodation for those who need it.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman Darren O’Rourke also said it was “disappointing” that just an additional 10 minutes had been allocated, describing it as an “an inadequate amount” of extra time.

“There are reasonable doubts that this short amount of extra time won’t make a dent in terms of levelling the playing field for these students,” the Meath East TD said.

Announcing the measure earlier this week, the Department of Education said the SEC had emphasised the fairness and integrity of the examination system remained paramount, and this was why the new measure was an interim one for 2026 only.

“The SEC is taking a careful approach that will assess the impact of the measure alongside existing accommodations that operate in lieu of additional time,” it said.

“The SEC intends to build on this year’s arrangements for 2027 and beyond, informed by the ongoing research and what can be learned from this scheme in 2026.”

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton said the move represented an important step forward in ensuring that students with specific needs are supported in “a fair, consistent and effective way”.

“The SEC has already engaged with stakeholders on the review, including Dyslexia Ireland, Dyspraxia Ireland, the Children’s Rights Alliance and the Office of the Ombudsman for Children,” she said.

“This engagement will continue throughout the review and SEC intends to build on this year’s arrangements for 2027 and beyond.”