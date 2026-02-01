Several people injured following crash involving Garda squad car

Emergency services responded to the crash on Sunday morning in Walkinstown, with several people taken to hospital. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A number of people required hospital medical treatment after a three-vehicle crash in west Dublin, one of which was a marked Garda car.

The emergency services responded to reports of the incident on Sunday morning in Walkinstown, with several people taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

In response to queries, Garda Headquarters said the three-vehicle crash occurred on Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, at about 11.20am.

“One of the cars involved in this collision was an official Garda vehicle,” it said. “A number of people were taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

In cases where serious injury or loss of life occurs in a crashes, or any other incidents, involving Garda members the cases must be referred to Fiosrú, formerly the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, for investigation.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the crash in Walkinstown on Sunday was serious enough to warrant a referral to the Garda oversight agency for independent review. Fiosrú has been contacted for comment.