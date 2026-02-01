Crime & Law

Several people injured following crash involving Garda squad car

Three-vehicle crash occurred in Walkinstown, west Dublin on Sunday morning

Emergency services responded to the crash on Sunday morning in Walkinstown, with several people taken to hospital. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Emergency services responded to the crash on Sunday morning in Walkinstown, with several people taken to hospital. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Conor Lally
Sun Feb 01 2026 - 19:381 MIN READ

A number of people required hospital medical treatment after a three-vehicle crash in west Dublin, one of which was a marked Garda car.

The emergency services responded to reports of the incident on Sunday morning in Walkinstown, with several people taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

In response to queries, Garda Headquarters said the three-vehicle crash occurred on Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, at about 11.20am.

“One of the cars involved in this collision was an official Garda vehicle,” it said. “A number of people were taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

READ MORE

Fresh flood risk for eastern and southern counties as new rain warnings issued

Dublin inner city violent death arose from dispute at nearby house, gardaí believe

More than 1,600 references to Ireland in latest Epstein files

‘We never went back’: How a Covid-19 retreat from Kildare turned into a new life in Kinsale

In cases where serious injury or loss of life occurs in a crashes, or any other incidents, involving Garda members the cases must be referred to Fiosrú, formerly the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, for investigation.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the crash in Walkinstown on Sunday was serious enough to warrant a referral to the Garda oversight agency for independent review. Fiosrú has been contacted for comment.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times