More than 1,600 references to Ireland in latest Epstein files

Documents that were included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Photograph: Jon Elswick/AP

There are more than 1,600 documents with references to Ireland in the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the US department of justice.

A search for the term “Irish” produces links to nearly 600 files.

But the mountain of material released by the Trump administration does not only contain emails or correspondence between Epstein and others directly.

Searches will also reveal individuals who are discussed or mentioned in documents sent to or by the disgraced financier was convicted of child sex offences in 2008.

The documents provide no context as to the reason they were contained in the files.

References to matters Irish in the files range from potential €10 billion deals for property in the US owned by AIB to someone commenting about Kerrygold Irish butter being used on their muffins.

The names of several senior Irish politicians are contained in the files in relation to market reports on the Irish economy or in extracts from media articles.

References to Irish business figures in files examined by The Irish Times at the weekend relate to either actual or potential commercial deals.

The Epstein files also contain articles published by The Irish Times in 1993 which would appear to have been sought in a search. One article related to the death of a girl who had been hit by a car in Dublin.

Files released by the US department of justice on Friday also show emails between Epstein and Irish lawyer Paul Tweed, who has acted for many well-known figures. The document indicate that Tweed acted for Epstein for a period in 2011.

The Irish Times was unable to contact Tweed on Sunday. However, in a statement to the Sunday Independent, the Northern Ireland-based lawyer said: “I provided some limited advice to Epstein in 2011. I never met him, but had an exchange of emails and phone calls with him.”

“My engagement was terminated after several months due to a variety of factors, including that my advices were not acceptable to Epstein.”

Files from early 2011 reveal a series of correspondence involving Epstein regarding a potential €10 billion deal for assets owned by AIB in the United States at a time when the bank was under financial pressure following the economic crash.

On February 8th, a banker emailed Epstein to say: “met Reuben family today, they are putting in a bid: USS 1.5 billion equity, US$5 billion debt financing (term sheet in place).”

“They will bid US$6.5bn for about US$8bn of the portfolio. All the big houses are competitors (Blackstone, Paulson, Goldman) so they think their chances are not very high. They would like a strong partner for the bid, to increase it and to bid for the total US$10bn.”

A week or so later another associate emailed Epstein regarding “an Irish opportunity” which involved AIB.

“I think you need to interject yourself into the process as this is somewhat of a global platform. I further think you should use Peter to spearhead it as this is his sweet spot considering his background.”

It is unclear whether this is a reference to former Northern Ireland secretary Peter Mandelson who was sacked last year as British ambassador to Washington after revelations emerged about his friendship with the disgraced sex offender.

Files from later in 2011 contain a series of emails with the subject line “Peter Mandelsohn” (sic) regarding arranging a possible meeting to discuss the “AIB deal and Peter”.

Among the three million documents released by the US authorities on Friday there are also legal records showing that a company associated with Epstein purchased a helicopter which had been previously owned by Irish construction company Bovale Developments. The documents relating to the Bell 430 helicopter describe it as having a “flag blue exterior with gold accent stripes, cream leather upholstery in a 5 seat configuration with Cabinet bar”.