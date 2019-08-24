Young man in serious condition after apparent assault in Navan

A young man is in a serious condition in hospital after an assault in Navan, Co Meath early this morning.

Gardaí say they were alerted at 3am to the man (21) who was lying on the ground on Watergate Street in the town.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition was described as serious. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Garda have asked anyone who was in the Watergate St area between 2.45am and 3.30am and who may have witnessed the assault or any motorists who drove through Watergate St at those times and have Dashcam footage to contact them at contact Navan Garda station on 046 - 9036100, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.