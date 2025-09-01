Live European Ryder Cup team announcement: Luke Donald confirms his captain’s picks

European captain Luke Donald will today confirm his six picks to complete Europe’s Ryder Cup line-up ahead of the event later this month.

Irish eyes will be fixed on Shane Lowry who narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for the team but will be hopeful of being picked today.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton are the six players already confirmed to be on the team.

The announcement is due to be made at 2pm and you can follow all the coverage live here.

It would be pretty funny if Donald pulled a rabbit from a hat here, of course. But what would that surprise bunny even look like? Matt Wallace for Shane Lowry or Sepp Straka? A second Hojgaard twin snuck in to unsettle the Americans? Luke Donald just isn’t that sort of cat. And even if he was, the fact that Keegan Bradley has done the sensible thing and not picked himself has surely made it even more likely that Europe will go with the tried and tested here.