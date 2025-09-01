EV sales accelerate by nearly 70% in Ireland in August

Sales of electric cars (EVs) accelerated significantly in August, rising 69.3 per cent as the sector sees demand recover to 2023 levels.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) said in its monthly report that 2,126 new electric cars were registered in August against 1,256 new battery electric cars in the same month in 2024.

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said the “recovery in EV sales is one that we must build upon and would not have been possible without Government incentives.”

Electric cars make up nearly 18 per cent of all new vehicles registered in 2025, just in advance of diesel cars at 17 per cent. Petrol cars remain the most common engine type among new cars, representing more than 26 per cent of the market, followed by hybrid electric cars at 22 per cent.

In August, a total of new 7,615 cars were registered, an increase of 1 per cent against the same period in 2024 when 7,546 new cars were registered.

Over the year to date, overall registrations are up 3.4 per cent at 116,099 new cars registered, compared to 112,229 during the same period of 2024.

Used cars are increasingly popular, with registrations of imported pre-owned cars increased by 9.9 per cent in August. A total of 5,964 were registered in the period, up from 5,426 in 2024 with the same trend being seen across the year so far, with used registrations up 9.5 per cent.

Among commercial vehicles, demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) increased significantly in August rising to 2,660 – up 56.7 per cent on the same month this past year when 1,697 LCVs were sold. LCV sales year to date have risen 2.8 per cent to 27,593.

Despite labour supply pressures in the haulage industry, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) registrations increased nearly 20 per cent to 205 in August. Despite the increase, HGV registrations remain down on the year so far, falling 9.1 per cent with 2,233 sold.

In advance of Budget 2026, Mr Cooke called on the Government to “recommit to the EV project” and to extend ongoing incentives such as the SEAI Grant, Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) relief, and 0% Benefit-In-Kind (BIK) threshold.

The SIMI director general urged the Government to consider introducing measures to support the business sector and the market for second-hand electric cars.

He called for investment into high-powered public charging infrastructure, which he described as “vital”.

“The Battery Electric Vehicle market is still developing, and any diminution of support will negatively impact widespread EV adoption, which is such a critical part of achieving our climate change goals,” Mr Cooke said.

“Now is the time to invest in the EV project.”