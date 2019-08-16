Revenue officers seize €39,000 worth of cigarettes in Cork city

Revenue officers have seized 65,000 unstamped cigarettes and more than €1,500 in cash in Cork.

Officers made the discovery when they carried out a search, under warrant, of a residential property in the city.

The cigarettes, branded Minks, Marlboro and NZ, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Eva.

They had a combined retail value of more than €39,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of about €31,000.

A total of €1,530 in cash was also seized as officers suspected it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in criminal activity.

A man in his 30s was questioned in connection with the seizure.

At Cork District Court on Friday, Judge Patricia Harney granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order to allow for further investigations to be carried out.