Simon Harris condemns ‘despicable’ online threats against his family

Simon Harris speaks to reporters at Government Buildings, Dublin, in August. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Tánaiste Simon Harris has condemned the “direct threats” targeting his family that had been made on social media.

Gardaí are investigating the threats against the Fine Gael leader and his family which were allegedly made at the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Harris said as a father he had “very strong views and feelings” on the issue, while as a political leader he found it “unacceptable in every way”.

“Let me be clear: threatening people - any person - is a crime,” he said. “Threatening children is despicable. It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

“I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation.”

The Fine Gael leader has received threats before, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home in Co Wicklow where his wife and children live.

Asked about the latest threat, a Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána is currently investigating this matter.”