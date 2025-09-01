Man charged with having 3D-printed gun and bullets remanded on bail

Valeriju Voronenko (50), a Lithuanian national with an address at Gardiner Street in Dublin 1, was arrested on August 8th. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A construction worker accused of carrying a 3D-printed gun and ammunition in Dublin has been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Valeriju Voronenko (50), a Lithuanian national with an address at Gardiner Street in Dublin 1, was arrested at Stable Lane near Smithfield on August 8th.

That led to him being charged with four alleged offences under the Firearms Act.

They include two counts of unlawful possession of a 3D-printed Harlot pistol and eight rounds of .22 ammunition. The other two alleged that he had the gun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances. Mr Voronenko has yet to enter a plea.

He faced his second appearance at Dublin District Court on Monday when Judge Treasa Kelly noted gardaí needed more time to get the directions. The case was adjourned until November 3rd.

At his first hearing on August 9th, Garda Paul O’Reilly alleged the weaponry was in a sports bag. Such offences, on conviction, are punishable by sentences of up to five and 14 years.

Following submissions by defence counsel Kevin McCrave, bail was granted to the unemployed construction worker, subject to strict conditions. Mr Voronenko had to surrender his passport, observe an 11pm-to-8am curfew and provide a phone number to gardaí.

His bail was set at €500 and he was ordered to not apply for replacement travel documents.