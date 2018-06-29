Woman dies after crash on N69 road in Co Limerick

A woman has died following a road crash involving a car and a van in Co Limerick.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was fatally injured in the incident on the N69 Limerick to Tralee road at Kildimo.

The woman was travelling alone in the car which collided with the van shortly before 5pm on Friday.

She was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man who was driving the van was taken to the same hospital and treated for what gardaí described as non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Traffic diversions were in place on Friday evening as a section of the N69 around the scene of the collision was closed off for a technical examination.