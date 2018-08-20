Two missing teenage girls believed to be in Dublin area

Two teenage girls missing from their homes in Co Westmeath are believed to be in the Dublin area.

Gardaí issued an appeal on Monday to help find Hannah Hughes (16) and Janelle Quinn (15) who were reported missing last Wednesday.

Hannah is described as 157cm (5 foot 2 inches) in height, with long red hair. When last seen she was wearing a short peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink, Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle is described 162cm (5 foot 4 inches) in height, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, green jacket and white Nike runners.

Both girls were last ween at their respective homes in Athlone and are thought to be in the Dublin area, a Garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.