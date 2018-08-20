Motorist arrested for driving on Dublin’s Grafton Street

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped on Dublin’s Grafton Street in Saturday morning.

Gardaí posted a picture of a car on the pedestrianised street with the caption: “I know a shortcut!”

They stated that: “This car was stopped driving up Grafton Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Driver arrested for drink driving and taken to Store Street Garda Station.”

The pedestrianisation of Grafton Street was first trialed in 1971 but was not made permanent until 1983.

Cars have been banned on the street ever since.