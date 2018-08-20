Victim of fatal Dublin stabbing described as ‘lovely man’

A man in is 60s who died following a stabbing incident at his home in Crumlin in south Dublin has been described as a “lovely man” by those who knew him.

Gerard Fortune (63) received stab wounds at his home in Rutland Grove on Sunday night. It is understood the suspect, who was known to Mr Fortune, then fled the scene in a car.

Mr Fortune, was removed from the scene by ambulance shortly after 8pm and taken to St James’s Hospital, where he also worked, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident is currently being questioned at Crumlin Garda station. Gardai said they are investigating and are appealing to the public for information, in particular regarding the movements a red Toyota Yaris.

Speaking at Sundrive Road station, superintendent Michael Cryan said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove/Clogher Road area of Dublin 12 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday the 19th August 2018 to come forward.

“We are also trying to trace the movements of a Red Toyota Yaris, described as a four door hatchback with L plates and partial registration 04-WW, that was driven from the scene at Rutland Grove at about 8pm before it was recovered at approximately 8.20pm at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

“We would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas in and around the specified times to make it available to investigators.”

An elderly neighbour of Mr Fortune said: “He was a lovely man, his whole family are lovely. It’s very sad, everyone is shocked. He was very friendly, I’d often see him at the bus stop. I only saw him a few days ago. It’s a very tight knit community, very quiet.”

Another neighbour said Mr Fortune regularly brought her for appointments in the hospital.

“He was just lovely, I’ve been living beside him about 30 years, I can’t believe it,” she said.

Local councillor Anne Feeney (FG) said she was shocked to hear of the tragedy in Rutland Grove.

“My sympathies and heart goes out to the family of the man who died. It must have been very frightening and upsetting for everyone and a terrible scene for the local kids to witness while off on their school holidays,” she said.

“I am really so sorry that such a tragic and terrible thing happened in a residential area that has a great community spirit and has a residents committee that are constantly trying to improve the environment for all who live in Rutland Grove.”

The scene at the house was preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

An incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda station. The office of the State Pathologist and coroner are due to be notified.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Sundrive Road Garda station (01-666600) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666111).