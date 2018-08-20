Man in his 60s dies after stabbing in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating following the fatal stabbing of a man in his 60s on Sunday night in Crumlin, Dublin.

A man in his 30s was being interviewed by gardaí during the early hours of Monday at Crumlin Garda station, after gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in a house on Rutland Grove.

The man in his 60s with stab wounds was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St James’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene at the house was preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

An incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda station. The office of the State Pathologist and coroner are due to be notified.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Sundrive Road Garda station (01-666600) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666111).