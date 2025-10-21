Man charged in relation to alleged child sexual assault in Saggart, Dublin

Gardaí had appealed for witnesses in connection with their investigation into an alleged assault on Monday in Saggart, Co Dublin

A man has appeared before court charged with the alleged sexual assault of young girl in Saggart, Dublin, in the early hours of Monday.

The accused, who cannot be named at this time because of rules that apply to all sexual assault cases, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court before Judge John Brennan.

Sgt Sinead Connolly told the court the accused man was arrested at 3:58am on Tuesday at Clondalkin Garda station for the purposes of charging him.

When he was arrested, by Sgt Neill O’Brien, and cautioned, and the charge put to him, the 26-year-old man replied: “I have nothing to say”.

The accused appeared before the court on Tuesday, for a very briefing hearing, to face one charge of sexual assault on Garter Lane, Saggart, on Monday.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990, as amended by Section 37 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

The accused was granted legal aid and assigned an Arabic interpreter. There was no application for bail. The accused was due to appear before Cloverhill District Court, Dublin, on Wednesday morning.