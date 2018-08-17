Man arrested following seizure of €68,000 worth of cocaine

A man has been arrested following the seizure of about €68,000 worth of cocaine in Dundalk.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday afternoon after gardaí discovered a stash of cocaine at a property in Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth. The search was carried out as part of an ongoing operation by gardaí from Ardee and Dundalk with the assistance of the Armed Support unit.

The man was detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

He was later charged and appeared at a special sitting of Cavan District court at 11am on Friday morning.