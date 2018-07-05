Two men targeted in drive-by shooting in Dublin suburb

Two men were targeted in a drive-by shooting as they sat in a van in a Dublin suburb on Thursday.

Gardaí said the men were in their vehicle in the Earlsfort area of Lucan at about 5.15pm when shots were fired in their direction from a car.

A vehicle was later found burnt out on the Nangor Road in Dublin 12, although gardaí have not definitively confirmed it is the car used in the incident.

The men were unhurt and reported the incident at Clondalkin Garda station. Gardaí are investigating the matter.