Man arrested after €100,000 worth of jewellery stolen from Dublin shop

Gardaí recovered the stolen jewellery after searching a site close to the man's arrest.

A man in his 40s has been arrested after jewellery worth an estimated €100,000 was stolen from a central Dublin business in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Clarendon Street shop was damaged during the burglary.

Gardaí responded to the burglary at about 2.45am, and a description of the suspect was obtained through CCTV footage.

Gardaí on high-visibility patrol near St Stephen’s Green later arrested the man, who is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí recovered the stolen jewellery after searching a site close to the man’s arrest.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.

Paul Cleary, Assistant Commissioner of the Dublin Metropolitan Region, said public safety is “paramount” and “so too is helping to protect city centre businesses and their staff from theft and antisocial crime”.

The “swift and co-ordinated response” from gardaí overnight demonstrates the force is “serious about tackling crime in Dublin” and is “yielding some positive outcomes”.

“Our hard work to keep people safe only continues, and we hope that people feel reassured by this,” he said.