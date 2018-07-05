Man stabbed on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin city centre

A young man was stabbed a number of times on Wednesday night near Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8.

Emergency services were called to an apartment complex on Clanbrassil Street Lower at about 10.40pm where they found a 30-year-old man who had sustained a number of stab wounds.

The man was treated in the complex by emergency service personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital where he is understood to be in a stable condition.

Gardaí initially struggled to ascertain where the assault had taken place.

A crime scene was later discovered and preserved at St Vincent Street, near Leonard Corner in Dublin 8.

The scene is to be examined by a Garda Technical Team.

No arrests have been made so far and enquiries into the stabbing are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station (01) 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.