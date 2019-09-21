Two boys treated for serious injuries after firework incident

Two teenagers have been hospitalised following a suspected firework incident on Friday night.

The incident occurred on Faussagh Avenue, Cabra on Friday night, at approximately 10pm.

The two male youths, who are 17 and 15-years-old, sustained serious injuries, one to his eye and the other to his hand.

The pair were taken to the Mater Hospital, Dublin and the Children’s University Hospital at Temple Street for treatment.

Gardaí at Cabra Garda Station, Dublin are investigating the incident.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be confirmed, the Garda, fire services and medical professionals regularly issue warnings about the risk of life-changing injuries from the use fireworks. Casualties in the weeks before and after Halloween include serious hand and facial injuries, loss of fingers and facial burns.