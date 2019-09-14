Man arrested over possession of €50,000 of benzocaine

A man has been arrested after 120kg of benzocaine, a cutting agent for cocaine, was discovered in his car.

Gardaí­ from Louth Division and Road Policing Unit stopped a northern registered car on the M1 Motorway at Whiterath, Co Louth, having observed the driver driving in an erratic manner.

The driver (52) was arrested on the roadside and taken to Dundalk Garda station where a sample was taken from him and he was charged to appear at the next court sitting.

A large quantity of powder in plastic containers was found in a search of the car. About 120kg of benzocaine was recovered. Benzocaine is not currently a controlled drug but is used as a mixing or cutting agent for high purity cocaine. The estimated street value of the seizure is in excess of €50,000.

On Friday the suspect was rearrested following his release on bail for the road traffic offences and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station for the proper investigation for possession of Benzocaine.

He has been charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before a special sitting of a district court, to be arranged on Saturday morning.