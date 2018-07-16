Two arrested after firearm found during car search in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after a loaded firearm was found during a search of a car in north Dublin on Monday evening.

Gardaí from the Special Crime Operations and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched a car on the Howth Road in Killester at 5pm.

During the course of the search officers discovered a loaded weapon. Two men aged 25 and 28 were arrested and are being detained at a north Dublin Garda station under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said gardaí are monitoring those associated with organised crime groups with a view to protecting the life of their intended victims and to seize the proceeds of their criminal activity.

“Today, personnel attached to Special Crime Operations and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau in particular, supported by specialist units attached to Security and Intelligence, have again arrested suspects while in possession of a fully loaded hand gun in circumstances where it is suspected that there was an intention to murder,” he said.