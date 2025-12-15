Crime & Law

Man (35) due in court after Ryanair flight forced to divert

The flight from Portugal to Dublin had to divert to Cork

The Ryanair flight arrived in Dublin Airport 30 minutes later. Photograph: The Irish Times
Barry Roche
Mon Dec 15 2025 - 20:591 MIN READ

A 35-year-old man is due in court in Cork on Tuesday morning after he was arrested by gardaí when a flight from Portugal to Dublin had to divert to Cork.

The man, who is from Dublin, allegedly became unruly on board a Ryanair flight that departed Faro in Portugal at 10.15am on Monday bound for Dublin and the captain sought permission to land at Cork.

The plane, which was packed with holidaymakers, landed at Cork Airport shortly after 1pm where the man was arrested by gardaí for being intoxicated and disruptive on board the plane.

Once the man was removed, the Ryanair flight took off again for Dublin Airport, arriving there approximately 30 minutes later and passengers disembarked safely from the aircraft.

According to Gardaí, the man was arrested under the Air Navigation and Transport Act 2022 and is being held at a garda station in Cork and will be brought to court on Tuesday morning.

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times