Early Edition podcast: The Clintons and Epstein, Christmas in Dubai, Jim O’Callaghan and 50-year mortgages

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan says there is no intelligence to suggest a heightened risk to the Jewish community in Ireland following Sunday’s terrorist gun attack in Sydney. But speaking on Inside Politics with Hugh Linehan, he says anti-Semitism is something we have to confront.

After a suggestion in the US that 50 year mortgages could be one way of making American homes more affordable, Fiona Reddan looks at the viability of introducing them here.

A quiet, months-long battle between James Comer, the Republican chair of the oversight committee, and Bill and Hillary Clinton over the panel’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation could come to a head this week.

What’s Christmas like in Dubai? Waterford native Sinéad McCann is our first emigrant to share her experience of being abroad in December. Our “Letters Home for Christmas” series explores views about Ireland through the lens of young emigrants.