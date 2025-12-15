Soccer

Evan Ferguson starts as Roma remain in Serie A title hunt with win over Como

Irish striker played 90 minutes as Wesley Franca’s goal was the difference

Evan Ferguson of AS Roma looks on against Como. Photograph: Paolo Bruno/Getty
Mon Dec 15 2025 - 22:212 MIN READ

Evan Ferguson started up front as AS Roma kept pace in the Serie ​A title race with a 1-0 home win over Como on Monday, where Wesley’s second-half ‍goal was the difference between the sides at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ferguson played the full 90 minutes as Gian Piero Gasperini kept the faith in the Irish striker after scoring two goals against Celtic in the Europa League last week.

Both sides were aiming to bounce ‍back from recent disappointments. Roma lost top spot after back-to-back defeats while Como were thumped 4-0 at Inter Milan last time out and the hosts took all three points after ‌a game of few real chances.

Roma remain fourth in the standings and moved on to ⁠30 points, three off leaders Inter, while Como are seventh with 24 ‌points.

The ​home ‍side showed plenty of attacking threat once they began to press high up the pitch to counter Como’s tendency to play out from the back, but the final ball ⁠often let Roma down when they got themselves into the opposition area.

The only ⁠shot on target in the ⁠opening half came when Wesley’s cross found Evan Ferguson in the area but under pressure from defender Jacob Ramon, the ‍Roma striker sent his effort into the arms of the keeper.

Como created some danger on the stroke of halftime with a free kick floated into the box. Roma failed to clear their lines but home goalkeeper Mile Svilar was quick off his line to push the ball away with Tasos Douvikas about to pull the ‌trigger.

The hosts found a ‌way through on the hour mark when Matias Soule laid the ball off to Wesley who drilled a first time shot ‌into the far bottom corner from a wide angle just inside the area.

Como never really ⁠looked like finding an equaliser against a Roma side who have yet to draw a match this season after 21 games in all competitions.

