Three men to appear in court over ATM thefts

Police investigating the recent spate of ATM thefts have charged three men.

The three, aged 33, 37 and 41, have been charged with a burglary at an ATM bunker in the Gilnahirk Road area of east Belfast on Friday last and at an ATM bunker in the Hartford Link area of Newtownards, Co Down, on March 30th.

All three are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A fourth man, aged 30, who was also arrested in connection with the incident in the Gilnahirk Road area has been released on bail pending further enquiries.