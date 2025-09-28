Crime & Law

Man arrested after alleged false imprisonment of woman in vehicle

Gardaí appeal for information on movements of white Audi car in Co Kerry on Sunday

Anyone who has dashcam footage from area is asked to contact An Garda Síochána. File image. Photo: Bryan O’Brien
Anyone who has dashcam footage from area is asked to contact An Garda Síochána. File image. Photo: Bryan O’Brien
Olivia Kelleher
Sun Sept 28 2025 - 16:00

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with an alleged incident of false imprisonment of a woman in a vehicle in Co Kerry on Sunday.

The man has been detained at a Garda station in the southern region.

It follows an alleged incident on Clieveragh Road on the outskirts of Listowel town centre at 3.20am on Sunday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

READ MORE

Pittsburgh Steelers player assaulted and robbed in Dublin ahead of NFL game

Ryder Cup: McIlroy and Lowry suffer psychological assault on ugly and unforgettable day

No sign of third-party involvement in deaths of girl and father in Finglas

John Banville: ‘You cannot censor me. They would try it now with all this wokeist nonsense’

They are also asking road users with camera footage, including dash cam footage, who were in the area between Listowel town centre and the R552 Clieveragh Road between 2am and 4am on Sunday to make it available to officers.

Gardaí say they are particularly interested in the movements of a white Audi A4 saloon car during this period.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter