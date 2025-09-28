Man arrested after alleged false imprisonment of woman in vehicle

Anyone who has dashcam footage from area is asked to contact An Garda Síochána. File image. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with an alleged incident of false imprisonment of a woman in a vehicle in Co Kerry on Sunday.

The man has been detained at a Garda station in the southern region.

It follows an alleged incident on Clieveragh Road on the outskirts of Listowel town centre at 3.20am on Sunday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also asking road users with camera footage, including dash cam footage, who were in the area between Listowel town centre and the R552 Clieveragh Road between 2am and 4am on Sunday to make it available to officers.

Gardaí say they are particularly interested in the movements of a white Audi A4 saloon car during this period.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.