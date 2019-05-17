Man injured in knife attack in Clondalkin, Co Dublin

A man in his 30s has been injured in a knife attack in Clondalkin in Dublin.

The man sustained injuries to his hand when he was approached and assaulted by two hooded men armed with knives.

The man managed to flee the scene to safety and was later taken to Connolly Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said they attended the scene on the Fonthill Road in Clondalkin at approximately 3.35pm on Friday afternoon.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. Gardaí in Ronanstown are investigating.