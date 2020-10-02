Three men arrested on suspicion of dissident terrorist activity released without charge

Three men arrested on suspicion of dissident Republican terrorist activity have been released without charge, although the investigation into them is continuing.

Documents and electronic devices found during the operation, involving more than 40 Garda members in Limerick, that led their arrest were being analysed.

The three men, two in their 20s and on in his 40s, were arrested on Wednesday during six searches at properties in Limerick City and county.

They were detained under Section 30 Offences Against the Station Act and held for questioning in Garda stations in Limerick City before being released without charge early on Friday.

Criminal files on their alleged involved in dissident terrorism were being completed by detectives for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On Wednesday gardaí from Limerick and a number of specialist units mounted a major operation in Limerick City and county and searched the six properties and arrested the suspects.

The operation involved the Special Detective Unit, which investigates terrorist crime, backed by the Regional Armed Support Unit.

The three men were arrested and questioned on suspicion of being part of a dissident unlawful organisation allegedly active in Limerick City.