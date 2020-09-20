Man dies after two-car crash in Co Sligo

A motorist has died after a two-car crash in Co Sligo.

The crash on the N15 near Rathcormack happened at about 11.50am on Sunday.

One driver, a man aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the same car was treated at the scene.

The female driver, aged in her 30s, of the second car was taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance, where her condition is described as serious, while both passengers of that car were left with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have any information about it, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station. – PA