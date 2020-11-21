Three arrested after vehicles and stolen goods seized in Dublin

Three people have been arrested following the seizure of vehicles and stolen goods in Co Dublin on Saturday.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a premises in Saggart as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang.

Two cars, a Breitling watch and a crossbow were seized. Earlier searches as part of this investigation resulted in €3,800 in cash, six cars and three caravans being seized.

Gardaí from the detective unit in Tallaght conducted the searches with the assistance of colleagues from the Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau, Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and Dog Unit.

Three people were arrested - two women (aged in their 40s and 20s) and a man in his 20s. They were taken to Tallaght and Rathfarnham Garda stations and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They have since been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Three people were previously arrested in relation to this investigation in January, two women (aged in their 40s and 20s) and a man in his 20s. A file is also being prepared for submission to the DPP reagarding these arrests.